3D Printing Coupled With Aging Population Propels The Asia-Pacific Dental Prosthetics Market To Surpass $24B By 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, has just released the 2024 Asia-Pacific Dental Prosthetics Market Report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers, dentures, denture teeth, and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics. In dentistry, the main role of prosthetics is to restore and replace damaged teeth.

In the 2024 Asia-Pacific Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted spanning 5 countries including Australia, Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Our comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of market size, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

​​One of the primary forces propelling the Asia-Pacific Dental Prosthetics Market into new heights is the rapidly growing demographic of 65 and over. Seniors comprise a significant portion of the client base for dental prosthetics. Due to the ongoing increase in the number of seniors within Asia, this demographic will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, in Asia, the overall per capita income is rapidly increasing. Although cost-barriers do still act as a limitation to much of the Asian population and their ability to afford dental prosthetics, Asia's per capita income is rising. An increase in per capita income, alongside the growing over-65 demographic, will be driving the Asia-Pacific market into the future.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2024, the Asia-Pacific dental prosthetics market was valued at $18.5 billion. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR just over 4% to reach $24.3 billion.

Advanced Technologies: ​​​​The evolution of dental 3D printing represents a positive contribution to the dental prosthetics market. Historically, 3D-printed prosthetics served primarily as temporary solutions. Nevertheless, with ongoing technological advancements, there is a notable transition towards their more permanent utilization.

Competitive Landscape: The dental prosthetics sector, situated within the Asia-Pacific region, is characterized by approximately 10,000 laboratories. This diversity prevents any individual competitor from exerting exclusive dominance over a substantial portion of the dental prosthetics market. Noteworthy laboratories in this field include A&B Dental Lab, Avant Dental Lab, Bright Dental Lab, and others.

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries.

