Thermal Protector Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A thermal protector is a specialized apparatus that prevents excessive heat from damaging electrical appliances and equipment. It operates autonomously and interrupts the electrical circuit once the temperature exceeds a predetermined threshold. The main purpose of a thermal protector is to ensure the protection of the apparatus and reduce the likelihood of fire hazards.

Thermal protectors are utilized in a wide range of electronic and electrical apparatus, such as motors, transformers, heating elements, and other appliances, and come in various shapes and sizes. The two fundamental classifications of thermal protectors are temperature switches and thermal fuses.

Market Dynamics Increasing Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry Drives the Global Market

The development of the global market is driven by the increasing adoption of thermal protection within the consumer electronics sector. Many electronic devices, like computers, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and gaming consoles, extensively use thermal protectors as a preventive measure against overheating and thermal runaway. Thermal protectors facilitate the extension of battery life and the improvement of device functionality.

The global consumer electronics market is expected to reach USD 406.90 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 9.08% between 2023 and 2028, according to a report by Statista. The number of consumers utilizing consumer electronics is anticipated to increase to 2.2 billion by 2028. The user penetration rate is expected to increase from 26.6% in 2023 to 30.6% by 2028. This observation suggests a substantial demand for thermal insulation within the consumer electronics industry, thereby stimulating the expansion of the global market.

Emergence of Smart Thermal Protection Systems Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The development of smart thermal protection systems represents a burgeoning opportunity for the thermal protector market. Smart thermal protection systems enable real-time monitoring, diagnosis, and regulation of the temperature conditions of electrical equipment by utilizing communication modules, sensors, and controllers. In addition to providing data analysis, feedback, and optimization of the equipment's energy efficiency and thermal performance, smart thermal protection systems may also do so.

Smart thermal protection systems have the potential to enhance the sustainability, dependability, and security of a wide range of applications, such as smart structures, homes, systems, and cities. The value of the global smart home market is anticipated to reach USD 230.81 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 12.02% between 2023 and 2031, according to a report by Straits Research. This suggests that the thermal protector market's smart thermal protection systems segment has substantial expansion potential.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global thermal protector market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The primary causes of this growth are urbanization, digitalization, and rapid industrialization. Moreover, emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing an increasing need for thermal protection. The thermal protection industry has also witnessed a substantial surge in investments and developments. The region's primary market expansion drivers are the rising popularity of smart residences and smart structures, the increasing demand for thermal protection in electric vehicles, and the growing awareness of energy conservation and environmental protection. The Times of India estimates that by 2023, there will be approximately 13 million smart homes in India. The implementation of smart home technologies is anticipated to increase by 12.84 percent nationwide by 2025.

Furthermore, the increase in consumer demand for smart home technology, propelled by governmental endeavors and financial backing for the advancement of smart cities, is expected to positively influence the expansion of the smart home market in India. The Smart Cities Mission in India has been allocated Rs. 6,450 crore (USD 868 Mn) in the Union Budget 2021-22, an increase from Rs. 3,400 crore (USD 457 Mn) in FY21, as reported by the India Brand Equity Foundation. The adoption of smart devices in homes has significantly increased due to the development of smart homes. This trend is anticipated to increase the demand for thermal protection in these devices. All of these factors are anticipated to expedite the expansion of the regional market.



The global thermal protector market size was valued at

USD 95 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 78.84 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 3.48%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global thermal protector market is divided into metal material, plastic material, ceramic material, and others.



Based on application, the global thermal protector market is segmented into motors, compressors, transformers, and others. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global thermal protector market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global thermal protector market players are Hengxin Precision Electrical Equipment, Thermik, Sensata Technologies, Ningguo BST Thermal Products, Jiangsu Changsheng Electric Appliance, HSK Kunststoff SchweiÃŸtechnik GmbH, Portage Electric Products, Focusens Technology, Fluke Process Instruments, Thermtrol Corporation, and others.



In November 2023,

JIOS Aerogel inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Singapore dedicated to producing thermal protection materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The creation of this facility is a crucial element of JIOS' continuous investment strategy, aimed at assisting automakers in using aerogel-based technology to improve the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. In May 2023,

LG unveiled four

new Electric Vehicle chargers equipped with both electric and thermal protection.



Metal Material

Plastic Material

Ceramic Material Other



Motor

Compressor

Transformer Other



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Thermal Protector Market: Segmentation By TypeBy ApplicationsBy Regions