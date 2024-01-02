Biden criticizes Nikki Haley over her comments on civil War slavery

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has strongly criticized Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, following her remarks during a town hall meeting in New Hampshire where she avoided citing slavery as a central cause of the United States Civil War. Responding to a question about the war's cause, Haley, a former United States ambassador to the United Nations, stated that it was fought over "how the government was going to run – the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do."



The audience member, visibly astonished by Haley's response, pointed out the omission of slavery as a central factor in the Civil War. Biden took to social media to respond, simply stating, "It was about slavery." Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and a Republican primary opponent, criticized Haley for having "some problems with basic American history." He characterized her response as "incomprehensible word salad" and suggested that she is not ready for a presidential candidacy.



Jaime Harrison, the Democratic National Committee chairman, emphasized that condemning slavery should be a basic expectation for anyone aspiring to be president of the United States.



Haley faced further scrutiny from both sides of the political spectrum for her initial remarks.



In an attempt to clarify her comments amid the growing backlash, Haley stated in a Thursday radio interview, "I mean, of course, the Civil War was about slavery." The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the importance of historical accuracy in political discourse and the responsibilities of presidential candidates to acknowledge and condemn the darker chapters of American history.



