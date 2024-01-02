Dr. Ebonee Gresham, Homeless To CEO Entrepreneur Recounts Year Of Elevation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. EboneeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ebonee Gresham's (DNP, RN) 2023 narrative reads like a masterclass in resilience, unwavering determination, and a profound belief in the power of transformation. Her journey to the pinnacle of success is a beacon of hope and inspiration, painting a portrait of unparalleled perseverance and triumph.Dr. Ebonee's undeniable faith has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her year kicked off with a milestone as she released her powerful book, The Grit, The Grind, and The Glory –sharing her plight to success as overcoming a homelessness with 6 kids and incarceration to a wife and mom of 10. This testament to her personal triumphs serves inspiration for countless individuals navigating life's challenges.Affectionately known as Dr. Ebonee Empowers, Gresham's powerful story of triumph over tribulation allowed her a mainstream television appearance on the Orlando-based fan-favorite show, The Sisaundra Show. Her January episode captivated audiences with her empowering narrative and infectious spirit. She further illuminated her journey as a keynote speaker at the Galentine event and hosted the Yelle Culture event in May, leaving an unfading mark with her wisdom and guidance. However, her influence extended beyond stages and screens. In October, she stood proudly as the commencement speaker at the Chamberlain College of Nursing, imparting encouragement to the next generation of healthcare professionals.“Paying it forward is ingrained in me. Going from being in the audience to being on the stage, to speaking on many, many stages, I am so grateful to continue telling my story as a testimony to others.”Recognition for her exceptional contributions poured in throughout the year, culminating in the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rise Her Network in September. This honor speaks volumes about Gresham's dedication to uplifting and empowering others.Yet, her commitment to making a difference doesn't stop there. Dr. Ebonee launched her national one-on-one life coaching program for entrepreneurial-minded women-embodying her passion for guiding others toward personal and professional fulfillment.Looking ahead, Dr. Ebonee remains dedicated to her empowerment mission for 2024. In March of 2024, she will host the highly anticipated Pray Until Something Happens (PUSH) conference in Austell, Ga, a platform where individuals gather to discover their purpose and ignite their potential. Additionally, Dr. Ebonee is currently a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Clayton State and is continuing her education to receive her NP degree. As Dr. Ebonee continues to shape the future of healthcare career accessibility, she plans to establish a CNA program in Dekalb County, for aspiring nurses embarking on the first step on their journey toward higher education in the medical field .Reflecting on her unbelievable journey, Dr. Ebonee emphasizes the importance of professional and personal balance and underscores the value of keeping faith at the forefront of every endeavor. "Keep God first in everything you do," she advises, emphasizing the transformative power of self-care and unwavering belief.Rounding out 2023. Dr. Ebonee ramped up her mother-focused Facebook group, Sacred Society . The group is another of her give-back, offering a safe space, resources, guidance and genuine sisterhood. The group is open to the public.Dr. Ebonee's journey from adversity to achievement is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the boundless possibilities that emerge when determination meets relentless faith. She continues to be a beacon of hope and forecasts multiple brand enhancements including corporate keynote addresses, educational offerings and impactful public appearances.Follow the empowerment on social media: @Dr_Ebonee_EmpowersStay up to date on Dr. Ebonee Gresham's 2024 impact:

