Spain promises to gradually take out nuclear force by 2035

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, Spain has officially declared its intention to shutter all nuclear reactors in the country by 2035, emphasizing a strategic shift towards investing in cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The move has sparked considerable debate, with some expressing concerns about the potential consequences of abandoning nuclear energy, a significant component of Spain's energy landscape.



The estimated costs associated with the nuclear phaseout, including the management of nuclear waste, amount to EUR20.2 million (USD22.3 million), as revealed in the results of a recent Council of Ministers meeting. According to Spain's 'polluter pays' principle, the financial burden will be borne by the owners of nuclear facilities. The decision comes after months of discussions and was solidified as part of Spain's commitment to a national energy and climate plan mandated by European Union rules, formulated in early 2019.



The fate of Spain's nuclear power plants emerged as a contentious issue during the country's recent elections. The conservative opposition People's Party pledged to reverse any nuclear phaseout, emphasizing concerns about potential energy shortages and escalating costs. Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the party leader, cautioned that unplugging 21 percent of Spain's installed energy capacity without a reliable renewable alternative could lead to a significant surge in energy prices.



Critics, including business lobby Circulo de Empresarios, have also voiced their reservations, arguing that established energy infrastructure should not be sacrificed for political or ideological considerations. The discussion reflects the delicate balance between environmental concerns and the need for a stable and cost-effective energy supply.



In tandem with the nuclear phaseout announcement, Spain unveiled new regulations for the development of green and renewable energy projects. The Council of Ministers approved an extension of deadlines for upcoming projects, providing a six-month increase, totaling 49 months, for applications seeking building permits in the energy sector. This parallel initiative aligns with Spain's broader commitment to fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape.



