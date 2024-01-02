Mosque, A Symbol Of Slavery Brought Down To Build Ram Temple: K’Taka BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga, (Karnataka) Jan 2 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy by stating on Tuesday that the mosque which was a symbol of 'slavery' was brought down to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Likewise, we will also build the Sri Krishna temple in Mathura,” he stressed.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga city of Karnataka, Eshwarappa stated,“About 496 years ago, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was destroyed. Mughal king Babar had built a mosque over the temple. By the blessings of god we are lucky to witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in our lifetime.”

He added that the symbol of slavery was gone and the Ram temple, a reflection of the self-esteem of the Hindus, was constructed.

“We are distributing mantrakshate (sacred rice worshipped in Ayodhya) to every house. You keep the mantrakshate in your temple at home and celebrate the occasion on January 22 like Diwali festival,” he appealed.

“This is a sacred moment and I will not speak about politics. The devotees of Lord Ram are being invited. For leaders who are issuing statements like“the BJP's Ram is installed in Ayodhya”, the invitation for the installation has not been given. Whoever worships Ram and feels proud of him, is welcome to participate,” Eshwarappa said.

He added that at the time the decision to build the Ram Temple was given the permission to conduct surveys in Hindu pilgrimage centres Kashi and Mathura was also given.

“We will get a favourable verdict in court to build temples here as well. We will bring down the masjid in Kashi and build Kashi Mandir. We shall build a Sri Krishna temple in Mathura,” he maintained.

