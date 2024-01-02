US associates waver on becoming part of Red Sea task power

(MENAFN) A recent Reuters report highlights the reluctance of several United States allies to fully commit to a maritime coalition intended to protect shipping routes in the Red Sea from Houthi militant attacks in Yemen. Despite the Biden administration's announcement of a task force involving 20 nations, only 12 countries have confirmed their participation in the initiative, as per the news agency's findings.



Two European Union (EU) member states, Spain and Italy, initially named as contributors to 'Operation Prosperity Guardian,' have since distanced themselves from the task force. Madrid emphasized its commitment to participating solely in NATO-led missions or European Union-coordinated operations, stating, "We will not participate unilaterally in the Red Sea operation."



Rome confirmed the deployment of a warship to the region but clarified that this decision was made at the request of Italian shipowners and not as part of 'Operation Prosperity Guardian.'



According to Reuters, the reluctance of certain United States allies to align with the effort reflects existing fissures exacerbated by the conflict in Gaza. The ongoing Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave, backed by Washington, has faced mounting international criticism due to the extensive bombardment that, according to Gaza's health ministry, has resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 Palestinians.



The Houthi militants, controlling a significant portion of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have issued threats to target Israeli-linked vessels in response to Israeli airstrikes and the ground invasion of Gaza. Since November 19, a dozen ships along the busy shipping route have been either attacked or hijacked, underscoring the security challenges and geopolitical complexities surrounding maritime operations in the Red Sea.



As global tensions escalate and traditional alliances face strain, the article delves into the multifaceted dynamics influencing the hesitancy among United States allies to fully commit to the Red Sea task force. It explores the impact of the conflict in Gaza on international relations, raising questions about the effectiveness and unity of global efforts to address regional security threats.



