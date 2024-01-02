Report states Israel`s murdering of captives could have been avoided

(MENAFN) A recent report released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sheds light on a tragic incident that occurred earlier this month, revealing that the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages in Gaza could have been prevented. The Chief of the General Staff of the IDF, Herzl ‘Herzi’ Halevi, acknowledged the shortcomings in the troops' response, emphasizing that there was "no malice" involved but conceding that preventive measures were not adequately taken.



On December 15, Israeli forces, engaged in operations against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave, encountered three shirtless, unarmed men waving a white flag.



Unfortunately, the troops failed to recognize them as hostages seeking assistance, mistaking them for enemy combatants and opening fire. The three men—Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer Talalka—were later identified as Israeli nationals believed to have been captured by Hamas forces during their surprise attack on Israel on October 7.



The report notes that the IDF command was informed about the presence of hostages in the area, taking precautions "to prevent strikes on locations suspected of having hostages." Additionally, signs and letters in Hebrew asking for help were discovered by Israeli forces.



Despite this knowledge, the report highlights "insufficient awareness" among the forces on the ground regarding the potential presence of hostages and the possibility of encountering them outside a designated hostage rescue operation.



Halevi expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that the soldiers acted based on their understanding of the situation at that moment. The report underscores the challenges faced by military forces in distinguishing between combatants and civilians, especially in the complex and volatile context of conflict zones. The tragic outcome serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and risks associated with military operations in densely populated areas.







