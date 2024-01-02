Former Turkish PM claims Israel-Hamas most likely to ignite international crisis

(MENAFN) The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has the potential to escalate into a global crisis if the hostilities extend to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, according to former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. In an interview with RT, Davutoglu expressed concern over the ongoing violence and accused the United States of exacerbating the situation by vetoing United Nations resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.



Davutoglu emphasized that the conflict is not limited to Gaza and Israel but extends beyond, involving Muslims and Christians globally. He pointed to the struggle for control over East Jerusalem and sacred sites significant to both religions as a central issue. The recent escalation, triggered by Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7, followed tensions at Al-Aqsa Mosque when Jewish settlers forced their way in. Davutoglu criticized Israel for what he described as continuous attacks on the mosque, accusing them of lacking respect.



Expressing deep concern, Davutoglu warned that the crisis could escalate into a regional or even global war if the alleged ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza persist. He suggested that the conflict might spread to Lebanon, Yemen, and other regions, jeopardizing stability in the entire area. According to Gaza's local health authorities, over 21,000 people have already lost their lives amid the Israeli bombardment.



The former Turkish prime minister highlighted the daily exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah on the Lebanese border since the commencement of Israeli attacks on Gaza. Additionally, he noted Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting and hijacking Israeli-linked vessels in the region. Davutoglu's remarks underscore the broader implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the potential ripple effects on the geopolitical landscape, calling for international attention and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.









