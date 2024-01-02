Boeing asks airlines to examine 737 Max aircrafts

(MENAFN) In a move that underscores ongoing challenges with its 737 Max aircraft, Boeing has issued a directive urging air operators to conduct inspections for a potential flaw in a crucial component of the plane's flight systems. The 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling airliner, has faced a series of technical issues, some of which were implicated in two fatal crashes a few years ago.



The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of the 737 Max fleet to investigate a potential loose bolt in the rudder control system, responsible for stabilizing the aircraft during flight. Boeing recommended these inspections following the discovery by an unnamed international operator of "a bolt with a missing nut" during routine maintenance. Subsequently, another aircraft, yet to enter service, was identified with a nut that was "not properly tightened," according to the FAA statement.



Boeing's spokesperson assured that the issue on the specific airplane had been addressed, emphasizing that the inspections were being conducted "out of an abundance of caution." The company asserted that no "in-service incidents" had been reported due to the potential flaw and highlighted that flight crews routinely performed checks of the rudder. The inspection process involves removing an access panel and conducting a visual examination, taking approximately two hours per plane.



While Boeing and the airlines proceed with inspections, the FAA stated that it would maintain communication with both parties. The agency indicated its readiness to consider additional actions based on any further discoveries related to loose or missing hardware during the inspection process.



This latest development adds to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Boeing's 737 Max, raising questions about the aircraft's safety and reliability. The aviation industry will be closely watching as inspections unfold and regulatory authorities assess whether additional measures are necessary to address potential vulnerabilities in the popular airliner's flight systems.





