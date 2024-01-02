Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size, Growth & Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound that is commonly used in the production of chlorine powder and bleaching powder, as well as in various other applications. It slowly decomposes in moist air and releases a strong chlorine scent. Excessive utilization of calcium hypochlorite can have detrimental effects and cause skin irritation. It has broad applications in the disinfection of swimming pools, water purification, and whitening of textiles and paper. It is imperative to store calcium hypochlorite separately from organic substances like cloth, wood, and petroleum products due to its potential to trigger explosions or fires upon reaction.

Market Dynamics Increasing Occurrence of Water-Borne Diseases Globally Drives the Global Market

Rapid population growth worldwide, coupled with the rising population density in cities, has resulted in a significant increase in the prevalence of water-borne diseases. The cramped living quarters result in poor hygiene. Calcium hypochlorite is anticipated to experience significant global demand in the forecast period due to its widespread application in water purification. According to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), if the healthcare sector does not increase its rate of progress, billions of people will not have access to sufficient sanitation, safe drinking water, and hygienic services.

Growing Demand in Various End-User Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for calcium hypochlorite in industries such as water treatment, detergents, textiles, agrochemicals, and household cleaners is driving rapid growth in the global market. The growth is facilitated by the robust manufacturing capabilities of calcium hypochlorite producers and significant investments in research and development, potentially resulting in future growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global calcium hypochlorite market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rising use of calcium hypochlorite in industrial applications in nations like China, Japan, India, and Indonesia is responsible for the market expansion in this area. The surging demand for calcium hypochlorite from the water treatment industry, owing to the rising requirement for fresh water, is expected to fuel the growth of the calcium hypochlorite market in the Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, the key companies in the region are focusing on consistent research and development activities to develop innovative production technologies. This is anticipated to favor expanding the calcium hypochlorite market in Asia.



The global calcium hypochlorite market size was valued at

USD 700.12 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 1,808.11 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 11.13%

over the forecast period (2023–2031).

By process, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into calcium and sodium processes.

The sodium process segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Based on form, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into powder, granular, and pellets.

The powder segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into detergents, agrochemicals, house cleaners, water treatment, food and beverages, textiles, pulp and paper, and other applications.

The water treatment segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global calcium hypochlorite market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The global calcium hypochlorite market players are Hawkins Chemicals, Inc., Sigura, Nikunj Chemicals, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Haviland, USA, and American Elements.

In December 2022,

Hawkins, Inc. increased the capacity of its water treatment facilities and established a new branch in Delmar, Delaware.



Calcium Process Sodium Process



Powder

Granular Pellets



Detergents

Agrochemicals

House Cleaners

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Pulp and Paper Other Applications



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

