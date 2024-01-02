Camel Milk Products Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Camel's milk has recently been all the rage among gourmets worldwide. Compared to cow's milk, camel's milk is richer in potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C and has less saturated fat. Consumers highly seek camel milk due to its low lactose content and excellent nutritional properties. Camel milk promotes better gut health and overall immunity. Compared to cow's milk, the lipid content of the beverage is 2% to 3% lower. Customers concerned about their health and keeping track of their calorie consumption will find this particularly useful.

Market Dynamics Increasing Product Adoption among Lactose-Intolerant Consumers Drives the Global Market

In recent years, there has been a growing global consumer acceptance of camel milk and its derived products due to the nutritional benefits associated with camel milk. A significant characteristic of camel milk is its absence of β-lactoglobulin, an allergenic constituent present in all varieties of dairy milk. Camel milk's characteristic makes it ideal for individuals with lactose intolerance who prefer animal-based milk over plant-based or vegan alternatives.

Various studies, including "Nutritional and Therapeutic Characteristics of Camel Milk in Children: A Systematic Review," which was published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in November 2015, and "Study of the Biochemical Biodiversity of Camel Milk" that was published in Hindawi in April 2019, proved that camel milk is the closest to human's milk. These properties are propelling the demand for camel milk and its derived products among lactose-intolerant consumers across the globe.

Investments in Camel Milk Products and Entry of Established Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Prominent stakeholders in the dairy sector are making substantial investments in camel milk product ventures following a notable increase in the demand for camel milk products in both domestic and international markets. In October 2020, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is the biggest dairy cooperative in India, introduced a new range of camel milk products. These products include ultra-high temperature (UHT) treated camel milk in PET bottles and camel milk powder, which are sold under the brand name "Amul" in India.

Moreover, the introduction of renowned corporations into the market enhances consumer knowledge about the product and amplifies the demand for commodities derived from camel milk. The camel milk products market exhibits promising growth prospects due to the limited number of participants in the domestic market and the presence of only a handful of players in the global market, such as "Camelicious."

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global camel milk products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Camel milk and its derivatives are conventionally ingested in numerous nearby countries, such as India, China, and Australia. These countries possess expansive desert regions where pastoralists and indigenous populations have traditionally consumed camel milk for an extended period.

Major dairy companies promote camel milk products in these countries due to their outstanding nutritional properties and potential therapeutic benefits. The Australian government's "Camel Milk Market Assessment" report predicts a substantial increase in camel milk production between 2018 and 2024. The anticipated market trends are expected to increase the demand for camel milk in the region throughout the projected timeframe.



The global camel milk products market size was valued at

USD 13.22 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 23.02 billion in 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 6.6%

over the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global camel milk products market is segmented into plain milk, powder, ice cream, flavored milk, fermented, and others.

The plain milk segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global camel milk products market is divided into online and offline.

The offline segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global camel milk products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

Key players operating in the global camel milk products market are Camelicious; Desert Farms, Inc.; VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD; Tiviski Pvt Ltd; Aadvik Foods; QCamel; and Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd.





In March 2023,

Camel Milk Co Australia launched camel milk freeze-dried powder with a resealable stand-up pouch. The powder is made from 100% Camel Milk. In December 2022,

Amul expanded its camel dairy product range with camel milk ice cream and camel powder launch. Amul claims that camel milk is the only ingredient in its newest camel milk ice cream.



Plain Milk

Flavored Milk

Powder

Ice cream

Fermented Others



Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets General Stores



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

