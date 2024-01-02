(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Locker Room Insurance is a forward-thinking insurance brokerage co-founded by 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims, his former NFL teammate, along with experienced business executive and licensed insurance agent Craig Freeman. Together, they're on a mission to elevate the insurance industry and reach underserved markets through Locker Room Insurance.

Johnson Jr. , known for his Hall of Fame football career with the Detroit Lions, has been deeply engaged in community service since childhood, in part because he is the grandchild of a Baptist minister. His dedication led him to establish the Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation , which has made a difference for nearly 13 years.

"The feeling you get from serving people is contagious. It feels great knowing I'm serving my neighbors and providing for families," Johnson Jr. said.

Sims , a nine-year NFL veteran who also played with the Lions, shared a similar sentiment. "We're big on finding solutions that benefit other people. It fills us with excitement to empower those without similar opportunities, enabling them to secure their family's financial future and enhance the community."







Locker Room Insurance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Freeman, a mission-driven executive known for his broad business acumen and servant leadership style, is equally excited about the program and its impact on the community.

"A quarter of the population doesn't have any type of insurance," Freeman observed. "We want to be able to help. Rob and Calvin have a lot of people they love to help in various ways, but they can't take all of them to the NFL. They might also not be able to help them with other capital-intensive ventures. With insurance, they'll help many agents change their lives and their families' futures through a low barrier entrance, low capital insurance model."

To get an in-person look at how they operate, apply for an opportunity to attend the Locker Room Insurance launch party in the Detroit area later this year, where they will hosting a NFL Playoff watch party as well as providing a business overview for prospective agents. Apply to attend here .

About Locker Room Insurance:

