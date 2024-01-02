Tau Joins NVIDIA Inception

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Triesen, Liechtenstein--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Tau announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.







Tau creates a novel software specification language called Tau Language, enabling guaranteed correct-by-construction software development. Tau calculates an agreed software specification from given requirements written in logical sentences, and the specification is directly executable as working software. Tau injects its novel technology into the Tau software development tool, enabling rapid and rigorous development of mission-critical systems to common applications, removing the necessity for code and formal verification in development entirely. The technology will also be incorporated into Tau Net, a Decentralized AI platform that facilitates decentralized development of its own software and collective intelligence.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will allow Tau to gain further expertise in formal specification and accelerate the impact of the benefits its technology can bring to the world of software. The program will also offer Tau the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"Our mission at Tau is to solve the problems of traditional software development, while taking it to the next level, applying our advances in key life areas such as Decentralized AGI. We believe that our solutions will change the world in significant ways and this milestone with NVIDIA Inception will enable us to bring those changes sooner," said Fola Adejumo, Tau CEO.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Tau

Tau ( ) pioneers logical AI development tools for correct-by-construction software while enabling a highly scalable process, whereby contribution to development is also highly efficient. Tau is currently developing a range of products that will incorporate its executable software description method, known as Software as SentencesTM.

