NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Year End Distributions

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2023) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. , the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds ("NCM Investments"), announced today that distributions have been declared for the following funds:



$1.9678 per unit* for NCM Dividend Champions

$0.3591 per unit* for NCM Conservative Income Portfolio

$0.3099 per unit* for NCM Balanced Income Portfolio $0.2927 per unit* for NCM Growth & Income Portfolio

All year end distributions are payable on Dec 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec 28, 2023.

Unitholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of year end distributions should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Investments is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments for more details.

For more information, please contact:

Client Services

NCM Asset Management Ltd.

(403) 531-2650

* F Series; rates may differ for other series.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.







