Russian tycoon sues Israeli bank over freezing endowments

(MENAFN) Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is embroiled in a legal battle with Israeli bank Mizrahi Tefahot after the bank froze his account, preventing an intended donation of NIS 8 million (approximately USD2.2 million) to the Jerusalem-based non-governmental organization (NGO) ZAKA. The NGO, renowned for its volunteer paramedics and rescue professionals, has been actively involved in recovering the bodies of Israelis, including those affected by the recent Hamas attack on October 7, resulting in the tragic death of 1,200 individuals.



Having obtained Israeli citizenship in 2018, Abramovich, along with ZAKA, has filed a lawsuit against Mizrahi Tefahot, accusing the bank of unlawfully obstructing the transfer of funds intended to support the NGO's vital work during the ongoing conflict. The bank had initially declined the transaction, citing sanctions imposed on Abramovich by the European Union and the British government. Mizrahi Tefahot asserts that these sanctions have led to the blocking of Abramovich's bank account, with restrictions preventing any financial operations.



With Abramovich's estimated net worth exceeding $9 billion, according to Forbes, the legal dispute highlights the broader ramifications of geopolitical tensions and the impact of international sanctions. The European Union has imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals and entities, including Abramovich, in response to the conflict in Ukraine that began in February 2022. The former owner of Chelsea FC took legal action against the European Union in May 2022, seeking to overturn his inclusion in the sanctions list. In December of the same year, an European Union court upheld the sanctions against the billionaire, further complicating his financial activities.



As the legal battle unfolds, questions arise regarding the intersection of financial institutions, international sanctions, and the ability of individuals to support charitable causes in times of crisis. The case sheds light on the complexities surrounding the enforcement of sanctions and their impact on philanthropic endeavors, raising broader discussions on the role of financial institutions in navigating such geopolitical challenges.







