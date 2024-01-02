China cautions Asia-Pacific countries about US army enlargement strategy

(MENAFN) Amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese Defense Ministry has issued a warning to nations in the area to closely monitor the United States' military deployments. The concern stems from the Pentagon's ambitious plan to rebuild a World War II-era airfield on a small island north of Guam, as disclosed by United States Air Force General Kenneth Wilsbach earlier this month. The Chinese military spokesman, Wu Qian, expressed reservations about the motives behind the airfield reconstruction, asserting that it is a ploy by Washington to "maintain its hegemony" and could potentially "stoke confrontation."



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Wu Qian emphasized that the Chinese military is closely observing United States actions and is committed to safeguarding China's maritime rights, security, and sovereignty in the region. He condemned such military deployments as indicative of a "Cold War mindset," echoing previous criticisms of United States military activities in the area, including the regular transits of American naval vessels through the disputed Taiwan Strait.



The Tinian airfield, abandoned after World War II and famously used for the United States atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, is situated on a small islet in the Northern Mariana Islands—a United States territory north of Guam and approximately 1,800 miles (3,000KM) east of the Chinese mainland. General Wilsbach revealed that the reconstruction project is part of a broader plan to station American warplanes across the region, suggesting significant progress in the coming months.



While the specifics of the timeframe for the completion of the Tinian airfield project remain unclear, China's response underscores the geopolitical complexities and potential ramifications of increased United States military presence in the Asia-Pacific. The situation raises questions about the evolving dynamics in the region and the impact of such initiatives on the delicate balance of power, prompting a broader discussion on international relations and security in this strategically significant part of the world.



