(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) DENSO Joined Advanced SoC Research for Automotive
KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Twelve companies, automotive, electrical component, and semiconductor manufacturers, established the "Advanced SoC Research for Automotive" (ASRA) on December 1 to conduct research and develop high-performance digital semiconductors (System on Chip, SoC) for use in automobiles. ASRA will conduct research and development of SoC for automobiles using chiplet technology, with the aim of installing SoC in mass-production vehicles from 2030 onward.
Please see the details on the link:
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
MENAFN02012024003415003250ID1107675315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.