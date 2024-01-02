Trump gets blocked from presidential race in another US state

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Maine has become the second United States state to officially disqualify former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024, following a similar decision in Colorado. Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, made the ruling, citing Trump's alleged role in the 2021 United States Capitol riot as grounds for his ineligibility.



In her decision published on Thursday, Bellows declared Trump's primary petition invalid, emphasizing that the declaration on his candidate consent form was false. According to Bellows, Trump is not qualified to hold the office of the President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. This section, added in the 1860s, specifically disqualifies individuals who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding any civil or military office. It was originally aimed at politicians who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War.



As the frontrunner for the Republican Party's nomination in the 2024 presidential race against President Joe Biden, Trump's eligibility is now in question. The fate of his candidacy will likely be determined by the Supreme Court, as Colorado Republicans have already appealed the state's decision to bar him from the ballot.



The legal battle intensifies as Trump's legal team argues that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision could set a precedent allowing any voter to sue and disqualify political candidates. They express concerns that the ruling not only risks distorting the 2024 presidential election but also entangles the court in political controversies over vague accusations of insurrection.



This latest development adds a layer of complexity to the evolving political landscape, raising questions about the legal hurdles Trump may face in his pursuit of a potential return to the presidency. As the legal proceedings unfold, the nation awaits a resolution that will undoubtedly have significant implications for the upcoming election and the broader political discourse in the United States.



