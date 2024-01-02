(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Global Readers Captivated by The Wisdom of Life as Book Garners Renewed Attention



BEIJING, Dec 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Three years after its debut publication, The Wisdom of Life by Chinese author Li Yiheng has found a passionate global readership that continues to propel the book into the international spotlight. Originally released domestically in 2020 by Beijing-based publisher Sage World Culture Communication Co., the expansive volume has recently enjoyed a groundswell of praise from literati across continents. Encompassing over two decades of Li's academic devotion, the opus has progressed from obscurity to international renown at record pace. Its swelling chorus of admirers now hail the tome as a culturally enlightened tour de force bound for widespread influence.







Li Yiheng, the author of the book, published by Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd. in 2020, dedicated over two decades to his work. Committed to revitalizing Chinese culture, he embarked on extensive journeys through developed countries in the East and West to immerse himself in local cultures and traditions. His quest led him to engage with eminent historians, resulting in the resurrection of the profound wisdom embedded in Chinese culture, such as Confucianism, Taoism, and the Art of War. Through his exhaustive efforts, Li Yiheng meticulously crafted scholarly masterpieces and ultimate editions of the "Analects of Confucius," "Tao Te Ching," and "Sun Tzu's Art of War." The culmination of these endeavors gives birth to The Wisdom of Life.

The author aspires to disseminate the profound wisdom and cultural treasures of ancient China for the betterment of humanity, envisioning a world where common values unite us all. The book points out that the pursuit of peace has been a universal theme throughout the 5,000 years of human civilization. Amidst the tapestry of history, the perennial challenges of human selfishness, greed, deceit, intergroup aggression, international plundering, wars, pestilence, and power dynamics have perennially imperiled humanity's survival. The unchecked exploitation of the environment and nature, driven by selfish desires and unrestrained technological advancement, threatens to push society to an extreme.

The author meticulously analyzes the means to eradicate injustice and spare humanity from the ravages of war, aiming for a world where everyone has enough to eat and thrive. Drawing inspiration from the Chinese Analects of Confucius, Tao Te Ching, and Sun Tzu's Art of War, the book envisions an ideal societal state characterized by "the old at peace, friends trustworthy, and the young embraced." It seeks the pinnacle of social harmony where conflicts are resolved without resorting to aggression, epitomized by the concept of "defeating the enemy without a fight." This vision presents a utopia, a beacon of global peace longed for by all of humanity.

The profoundness of Chinese culture, with its 2,500-year-old legacy embodied in the Analects of Confucius, Tao Te Ching, and Sun Tzu's Art of War, continues to influence successive generations. For three millennia, seers from diverse cultures – from the French Nostradamus to contemporary figures like American Jenny Jackson and the Russian "Martian Boy" Poleska – have predicted a force and ideas emanating from the East that would bring about global peace, reshape human civilization, and usher in a new paradigm of world development.

The book emphasizes the ancient wisdom of China, encased in the profound theories of Confucianism, Taoism, and the Art of War, which will captivate the world's attention. It foresees a future where humanity transcends resource competition, ethnic conflicts, and national disputes, ushering in an era devoid of wars, illnesses, and suffering. This narrative aligns seamlessly with ancient Eastern prophecies such as the Song of Ten Thousand Years, the Lesson Before the Horse, the Pushback Diagram, and the Song of the Burnt Cake, all of which began appearing in China 3,000 years ago and are now finding resonance in contemporary events.

The comprehensive Wisdom of Life systematically examines the 5,000-year arc of human development, advocating for a world liberated from war, disease, and poverty, with peaceful coexistence as its central theme. The author acknowledges the eligibility for simultaneous nomination by the Nobel Literature, Medicine, and Peace Prize, alongside an application for recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage - a potential milestone in the annals of human achievement.

For PR inquiry, please contact:

Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

...



Li Yiheng's The Wisdom of Life paints a world transformed by the ancient principles of Chinese philosophy - a world where peace is paramount, and conflicts dissolve through wisdom rather than warfare. His conviction that peace can prevail through the timeless knowledge imparted by sages forms the cornerstone of his work. With its analysis spanning three millennia, including ancient prophecies and canonical texts, the book elevates Chinese intellectual traditions as vital tools for carving a world devoid of conflict and suffering. The intricate fabric of insights Li weaves intersects the prestigious domains of Nobel-recognized literature, medicine, and peace, while aspiring for the honor of being designated as an element of Intangible Cultural Heritage, marking a transformative moment in humanity's narrative.

