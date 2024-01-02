Etihad Begins Services To 2 Indian Destinations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: UAE flag carrier Etihad Airways started 2024 by introducing two new services to India. Daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the Kerala region of India commenced on New Year's Day, the airline announced Monday.

The non-stop services to these destinations bring the total number of Indian gateways Etihad serves to 10. Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad, said,“We have established a fantastic group of non-stop routes between India and Abu Dhabi , providing customers with easier access to our growing network without transiting through one of the main Indian hub airports.”

In 2023, the airline reintroduced services to Kolkata . Furthermore, the airline also increased the frequency of flights to Mumbai and Delhi , two of its most popular routes, from two per day to four flights per day.

Neves said,“Seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi ensure our guests can easily access destinations across the GCC, Europe - including our four daily services to London - and North America. Moreover, they can enjoy a fantastic stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

For 2024, Etihad has already announced new flights to Boston, USA, starting on March 31, to Nairobi, Kenya, on May 1, and its summer schedule includes an inaugural non-stop service to Nice, France and direct flights to the Greek Isles of Mykonos and Santorini.

