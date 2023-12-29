               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can The Boe Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?


1/2/2024 1:18:38 AM

Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?

The difference between the Bank of England's and the market's expectations on the path of interest rates is set to steer the British Pound over the coming quarter. The BoE is not alone in trying to temper rate cut expectations with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also trying to talk back market expectations. The messaging from all three central banks will add volatility to GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in the coming months and will give traders a range of opportunities to trade central bank talk.

