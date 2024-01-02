USD/JPY Signal: Like A Sleeping Pill

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY remained relatively subdued during Wednesday's trading session, with the ¥142.50 level exerting a notable gravitational pull on prices.

Above, the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues to act as a resistance barrier.

A breakthrough above this level could potentially open the door to the ¥145 level, although such a move may not occur seamlessly. Market participants are currently navigating a sideways trading pattern, a common occurrence towards the end of the year, driven by liquidity constraints between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Beneath the current price action, substantial support can be found around the ¥141 level. This level has not only demonstrated its significance in the past but is also reinforced by an underlying uptrend line. As a result, the market appears to have settled into a relatively comfortable range.

It's essential to consider the broader context, where the Bank of Japan has maintained an exceptionally loose monetary policy, contributing to the weakness of the Japanese yen. However, this currency pair presents a unique dynamic, as the US dollar has also faced the impact of adjustments to the Federal Reserve's dot plot in its most recent meeting. The market has factored in expectations of lower interest rates in 2024, placing downward pressure on the US dollar Currency is a Winner...

In essence, this currency pair reflects a scenario where neither currency appears overwhelmingly strong. Instead, it seems like a battle between two relatively weaker contenders. As previously mentioned, there are key levels to watch, and a breakout from this sideways movement could trigger a more pronounced directional move, potentially accompanied by building momentum. For now, short-term scalping strategies are likely the most viable approach in this environment.

At the end of the day, the US dollar's performance against the Japanese yen has been characterized by a lack of significant movement, with the ¥142.50 level and the 200-Day EMA acting as key points of reference. Support lies around the ¥141 level, reinforced by an uptrend line. Both currencies are facing unique challenges, and the prevailing market sentiment suggests a sideways pattern. Traders should monitor the specified levels for potential breakout opportunities in the future, while short-term scalping remains a practical approach in the current environment.-p

p-Potential signal: IF, and I mean IF we can move above the 200-Day EMA I would be a buyer for a move to 145. I would only give the market a 40 pip stop loss though. Beyond that, this could be a stagnant market.-pimg- alt=USD/JPY title=USD/JPY class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" src=https://www.dailyforex.com/files/usdjpy_28122023_chris.jpeg src= lazy=loading>Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.