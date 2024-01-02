Silver Forecast: Works Around The $24 Level

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver has been experiencing significant price fluctuations lately, displaying considerable volatility.

This heightened market activity has drawn the attention of many, and it appears likely that silver will continue its upward trend, driven by specific factors. However, it is also worth noting that silver tends to be a wild market at times, and therefore caution is always crucial and should be always taken – especially at the end of the year.

One of the significant drivers for silver prices is the shifting interest rate landscape in the United States. When interest rates decline, precious metals like silver tend to perform well. It's essential to understand that silver serves both as a precious metal and an industrial one. Lower interest rates can stimulate economic activities, which, in turn, can boost the demand for silver in industrial applications.

Currently, the silver market has encountered resistance around the $24.50 level during recent trading sessions. However, there is a strong support level below, particularly with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average near the $23.50 mark. This EMA acts as a potential support level, adding stability to the silver market. However, it is also worth noting that this can change, and trading solely on the idea of an EMA moving things is a bit risky at times Ahead Via Interest Rates

Looking ahead, as the Federal Reserve signals its intention to cut interest rates in 2024, silver is poised to benefit. Its sensitivity to interest rates, coupled with its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, positions it favorably. Lower interest rates are expected to boost economic activity, potentially driving up the demand for silver in industrial applications.

Breaking through the $24.50 resistance level could open the door to challenging the $26 ceiling in the market, which has proven to be a formidable barrier in recent times. While this may be a longer-term goal, it's important to recognize that progress may occur gradually.

