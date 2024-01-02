Forex Today: End Of Year Stock Rally Continues

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The year-end risk-on rally continues to strongly drive markets, with most stock markets performing
well and some major indices such as
the NASDAQ 100 Index
making new record highs. The benchmark US
S&P 500 Index
is also very close to a new all-time high price. Markets are firmly in risk-on mode making this a great time for traders to be in the market if they are respecting long-term trends. The bullish environment is caused partly by a weaker US Dollar and partly by a more dovish expectation of the Fed's rate cuts in 2024. In the Forex market, every single major currency has reached new long-term highs against the US Dollar, with the US Dollar Index continuing to fall to new 5-month lows. The
EUR/USD
stands out as the most historically reliable trending currency pair, so trend traders will be very interested in being long here following the bullish breakout beyond the big round number at $1.1000.
USD/CHF
also stands out as its price is now approaching the multi-year low price last seen in the SNB crash of 2015. There is no doubt the US Dollar is strongly moving the Forex market, making it an excellent time to trade. Since the Tokyo open earlier today, the Japanese Yen has been the strongest major currency while the US Dollar has been the weakest, putting the
USD/JPY currency pair
in focus.
The Yen's relative strength is due partly to comments from the
Bank of Japan Governor
Kazuo Ueda
hinting at the first rate hike since 2007 will be made
in the spring while not ruling
the
option of a hike
in
January. A few commodities are also reaching notable highs against the US Dollar and in general:
Gold
made its highest ever New York close yesterday and is not far from its record high made a few weeks ago. Iron Ore futures are trading at a new 10-month high price. Cocoa futures
are also very well established within a strong long-term bullish trend.
Crude Oil
has stopped rising after reaching a new 2-week high, due the USA is stating that it will put together a military operation to fully reopen the Red Sea to shipping traffic. Bitcoin
is continuing to fail whenever it tests highs, making price action suggestive of at least a medium-term bearish reversal.
