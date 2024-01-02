Natural Gas Forecast: Attempts A Recovery

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Examining the natural gas markets reveals a recent rally during Thursday's trading session. This uptick does not come as a significant surprise, given the considerable decline experienced over the past couple of months.

However, it raises questions about the remaining duration of winter. While the possibility of occasional weather-related spikes in natural gas prices exists, it is evident that this winter has been relatively mild, with a delayed onset in some regions. For instance, in Ohio, where I reside, snowfall has yet to materialize for anything more than a flurry or two about a week ago. I was in shorts and a t-shirt on Christmas Day.

Considering the late point in the year, it won't be long before discussions turn to spring. Futures markets are already factoring in February, suggesting that while isolated weather events may temporarily influence prices, a massive breakout is not anticipated. The $3 level is likely to act as a ceiling, with the upper limit potentially reaching $3.33.

The $2 level is expected to serve as a critical support threshold. While slight overshoots may occur, such occurrences are inherent to market dynamics, and a significant drop below this level is not anticipated. In the short term, breaking above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average could pave the way for a move toward 86 Upside

However, caution is advised for positions beyond that point, as the market does not exhibit strong bullish sentiment due to oversupply concerns stemming from the absence of prolonged cold weather. Consequently, fireworks in this market are not expected. Trading strategies should focus on monitoring weather reports in the Northeastern United States, where natural gas demand is sensitive to cold spells. Nonetheless, it is essential to recognize that any price rallies are typically short-lived and driven primarily by short-term factors.

At the end of the day, the natural gas market recently experienced a modest rally, but questions about the remaining winter period linger. While the potential for sporadic weather-related price spikes exists, the mild winter has led to a delayed onset of cold weather in some regions. Market dynamics suggest a range-bound environment, with $2 serving as a pivotal support level and $3 as a probable resistance ceiling. Despite short-term opportunities, the market lacks significant bullish momentum due to oversupply concerns. Consequently, long-term fireworks are unlikely, making short-term trading strategies more viable.





