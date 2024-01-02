BTC/USD Forecast: Builds Up Momentum

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin has displayed a slight positive bias in recent trading sessions, albeit remaining within a relatively stable range.

This price consolidation is a typical phenomenon in late-year trading, where the market often endeavors to alleviate some of the exuberance stemming from previous upward movements.

It is worth noting that even Bitcoin, known for its history of substantial price swings, cannot sustain an uninterrupted ascent indefinitely. Consequently, it should not come as a surprise if the market experiences attempts to surge before substantial liquidity returns, as retail traders can influence market dynamics during weekends and holidays.

In the current scenario, there appears to be minimal rationale for initiating short positions in this market in the near term. Given the remarkable momentum it has exhibited, there is a prevailing sentiment that Bitcoin could perform exceptionally well in 2024.

Presently, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average appears to provide a degree of support. Beneath that level, attention should be directed towards the $40,000 mark, which has previously served as a substantial support level. Moreover, it holds significance as a psychologically significant round figure that frequently garners media attention. Bitcoin's recent price trajectory has been notably upward, with gains exceeding 75% since mid-September. Consequently, the market finds itself somewhat extended, but this has not deterred short-term traders from viewing pullbacks as buying opportunities.A Breakout? Possibly

Anticipating an eventual breakout, it is essential to consider the broader economic context. The Federal Reserve's easing of its monetary policy is anticipated to foster an environment of increased risk appetite, which can extend to the cryptocurrency markets.

Cryptocurrency markets are notably driven by momentum, and Bitcoin is no exception in this regard. The $47,500 level is currently identified as an intermediate target, as it previously represented a substantial resistance barrier. Achieving a breakthrough at this level is expected to pose a formidable challenge. However, should this milestone be accomplished, it would likely pave the way for Bitcoin to approach the $50,000 mark, a prospect that carries a high degree of confidence among market participants.

At the end of the day, Bitcoin's recent performance reflects a period of consolidation, characteristic of late-year trading. While it may exhibit attempts to surge in the absence of substantial liquidity, there is limited justification for short positions in the near term. The prevailing momentum and favorable economic conditions indicate the potential for Bitcoin to perform well in 2024. Monitoring key support and resistance levels, such as the 20-day EMA, $40,000, and $47,500, will be crucial in assessing Bitcoin's future trajectory.





