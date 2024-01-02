Ethereum Forecast: Builds Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Ethereum's recent trading sessions have exhibited some fluctuations, but it appears that buyers are stepping in during brief dips.

This pattern suggests that market participants are actively seeking value opportunities. The driving force behind this trend seems to be the anticipation of ample liquidity stemming from the United States, as the Federal Reserve is expected to implement rate cuts in 2024. This has injected added momentum into the cryptocurrency markets.

When analyzing the support levels, the $2,100 mark stands out as a crucial support zone. Not only has it previously acted as resistance, but it also coincides with the presence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , which naturally garners attention from traders.

Similarly, the 20-day EMA has demonstrated its effectiveness in providing significant support. In essence, Ethereum currently benefits from multiple layers of support, which reinforces the notion that it may be only a matter of time before it experiences a substantial upward movement.

The $2,500 level could potentially serve as a point of resistance in the short term. However, surpassing this hurdle opens the door to further gains, with the $2,750 level representing the next potential target. Beyond that, the $3,000 level looms as a viable objective. It's important to recognize that Ethereum's ascent relies heavily on a robust risk appetite. Presently, indications suggest there is a favorable level of risk appetite in the market and Consolidation

Nonetheless, it is important to acknowledge that Ethereum has recently experienced a notable upward surge. Consequently, it is sensible to anticipate a period of consolidation to alleviate some of the excess enthusiasm that has built up over the past few weeks.

Additionally, the prevailing liquidity conditions must be taken into consideration. Many traders, particularly institutional ones, are expected to be away from their trading desks during this timeframe. While Ethereum may not attract as much institutional trading activity as Bitcoin, it can still influence overall market behavior.

At the end of the day, Ethereum's recent price movements reflect a pattern of buyers stepping in during dips, signaling a quest for value opportunities. The anticipation of increased liquidity resulting from US rate cuts in 2024 has provided added impetus to the cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum boasts multiple layers of support, with $2,100 and the associated 50-day EMA being significant. The short-term outlook points to resistance around $2,500 but surpassing this level could open the door to further gains. However, a degree of consolidation is expected to work off the recent momentum, and the influence of liquidity conditions should not be underestimated.





