Lado International Institute: A School Of Excellence Renews Its Accreditation With ACCET And Expands Horizons At ICEF

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lado International Institute , recognized as one of the top ESL schools in the Washington area, is pleased to announce the renewal of its accreditation with ACCET ( ), the national accreditation agency for continuing education and training. This accreditation attests to the exceptional quality of programs, faculty, facilities, and services offered by Lado to students from various countries around the world.The renewal of accreditation with ACCET is a source of joy and commitment for LADO, which has been providing an unparalleled educational experience to its students for over 40 years. Lado International Institute stands out for its communication-centered teaching method, allowing students to develop the language and cultural skills necessary to succeed in the globalized world.In addition to celebrating this news, Lado has ambitious plans for the future. In the coming months, the institution will be present at ICEF fairs ( ) in Japan, Korea, Colombia, and Mexico, where it will hold meetings with key educational agencies worldwide. The goal is to establish new partnerships and recruit additional agents who can recommend the Lado educational experience to potential students interested in learning English in the United States.Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of LADO, expressed satisfaction with these achievements and emphasized the importance of continuing to innovate and grow. "We are delighted to have renewed our accreditation with ACCET, which represents a seal of quality and trust for our students and partners. We are also excited about the opportunities arising in the Asian and Latin American markets, where there is a high demand for quality English education. We want to continue offering the best of ourselves to our students and the international educational community. This is a crucial step to start the year with energy and optimism."For more information, visit the website , check the activity calendar attached to this press release, or explore Lado International Institute's social media channels.

