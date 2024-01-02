Moniek Garside Redefines Mental Wellness: Therapy Beyond Crisis In A Year Of Advocacy And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Moniek Garside, LCSW, MBAATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moniek Garside , LCSW, MBA, a seasoned healthcare professional with nearly two decades of experience, concludes an impactful year in 2023, marked by significant advancements in mental health advocacy and wellness. Throughout this year, her dedication to debunking mental health stigmas (specifically in minority communities) and fostering accessibility has been displayed through various efficacious initiatives.Licensed in Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, South Carolina and Vermont, her private therapy practice continues on an upward growth trajectory. Through the Amazon Black Business Accelerator, Moniek launched FitLife Wellness (FLW) Essentials, introducing products embodying the ethos that "wellness is for everyone." These offerings aim to inspire mindfulness and encourage wellness practices among individuals.In May, the highly credentialed health professional organized an impactful virtual event with Rediscovher titled "Waiting to Exhale: Managing Mental Health and Motherhood." The gathering provided a supportive platform for mothers worldwide to engage in open discussions, addressing the challenges of motherhood while advocating for sustainable mental health habits.Moniek collaborated with Texas's HERU Community Development Corporation and Abilene Chamber of Commerce during the summer to host the successful "Virtual Brown Bag: Managing Mental Health as An Entrepreneur" event. Focused on stress management techniques and healthy boundaries for entrepreneurs, the event provided much needed support to small business owners prioritizing mental health.Throughout the year, she expanded her network, joining both the prestigious ForbesBLK community in July and concluding the year with membership with the Black Healers of Atlanta Network, further reinforcing her commitment to healing within the Black community.Her portfolio also includes department of education approved continuing education credit courses. She offers classes throughout the year to assist industry colleagues with earning mandatory educational units to maintain licensure.“As you navigate 2024, remember to give yourself grace. There will be victories, challenges, discoveries, and more. Remember, this journey is a marathon, not a sprint. Take each mile one at a time. May your 2024 be filled with joy, healing, and growth!” - Moniek, via her first encouraging Instagram post of 2024Looking ahead to 2024, she plans to initiate the year with her signature Revamp Your Vision Board Brunch on Saturday, January 13th. The Metro Atlanta event is dedicated to reviewing previous vision boards, fostering discipline and overcoming obstacles hindering the manifestation of aspirations. This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite . In addition to events, Moniek curates wellness merchandise including t-shirts with quippy messaging, inspirational coffee mugs, scented“balance” candles simultaneously utilizing fellow woman owned, African-American businesses as vendors.Reflecting on her momentous year, Moniek looks forward to another year of excellence, expressing, "In 2024, my aim is to utilize my expertise and passion to reach broader audiences beyond traditional clinical spaces."As Moniek gears up to complete the final stages of her doctoral program, her unwavering dedication to advancing mental health awareness and accessibility continues to position her as a trailblazer in the industry.Follow Moniek for tips, inspiration and events on social media @FitLifeWellnessLLCTo learn more about Fit Life Wellness, LLC, visit:

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram