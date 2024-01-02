(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Pablo Zylberglait, A Consumer Rights Expert, Highlights Two Crucial Events For Dominican Consumers

FTC Training: Strengthening Consumer Defenses

In an effort to enhance the capabilities of professionals and technicians working in institutions serving citizens, the U.S. FTC provided training to PRO CONSUMIDOR staff, lawyers, judges, and representatives of civil society. Crucial topics such as deceptive advertising, electronic fraud, cross-border crimes, and others of vital importance to consumer protection were tactfully addressed during intensive sessions held in Santo Domingo, Santiago, Barahona, and PRO CONSUMIDOR's central office. The Dominican Republic expressed their gratitude to the FTC andPablo Zylberglait and for his valuable contributions.

III OCLAC Encounter: New Technologies and Social Participation

Under the theme“New technologies and social participation,” the Latin American and Caribbean Council of Consumer Organizations (OCLAC) held its third regional encounter in Santo Domingo. Delegates from across the region discussed the impact of new technologies, sharing experiences, and projecting future actions. The event was sponsored by Consumers International, with the special participation of Mrs. María Rodríguez, advisor to CECU-Madrid.

Pablo Zylberglait, Key Player in Key Events

Pablo Zylberglait, a consumer rights expert and representative of the FTC, played a crucial role in both initiatives, standing out for his commitment to training and international collaboration. Currently serving as a Staff Attorney at the FTC, Zylberglait demonstrated dedication to excellence and innovation, positively influencing the reorganization of processes and the transition to remote and paperless operations.

PRO CONSUMIDOR and FTC Roundtable: Sharing Experiences

In an effort to analyze and share experiences regarding legal practice and advances in consumer rights defense, a roundtable discussion was held between officials from PRO CONSUMIDOR and the FTC. Altagracia Paulino, Executive Director of PRO CONSUMIDOR, highlighted the valuable knowledge transfer from the FTC, thereby strengthening the capabilities of PRO CONSUMIDOR.

PRO CONSUMIDOR as Spokesperson for Fair Prices

Altagracia Paulino announced that PRO CONSUMIDOR will become a spokesperson for market actors offering products at more affordable prices for consumers. This approach, designed to prevent speculation, will be implemented through a monitoring system that will inform the public daily about the fairest prices, starting with basic family basket products.

Observatory of Prices in Permanent Session

Concerned about price speculation in basic products, the Price Observatory, sponsored by PRO CONSUMIDOR, declared itself in a permanent session. This measure aims to monitor price behavior and keep the population informed, complying with Law number 358-05.

International Recognition for PRO CONSUMIDOR

Pablo Zylberglait praised the extraordinary work of PRO CONSUMIDOR in just four years of management. They highlighted the commitment to the law and the strong defense of consumer rights, recognizing the work as an exemplary model.

These events reflect the firm commitment of Pablo Zylberglait and PRO CONSUMIDOR to strengthen the protection of Dominican consumers and foster international collaboration to ensure a fair and transparent market. With these milestones, a path opens towards more effective defense of consumer rights in the Dominican Republic.