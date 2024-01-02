Netanyahu Thinks He Can Wait Out Biden In Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A parade of high-ranking officials from the United States have visited Israel to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to endorse a post-Gaza war peace plan that's to Washington's liking.

Netanyahu has indicated repeatedly that discussion of“day after,” post-war planning must await the crushing of Hamas' government and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, he canceled a five-member War Cabinet meeting scheduled to take up the subject and delayed it until January 3 at the earliest to include a larger number of his government allies.

At the core, Netanyahu's overriding war aim differs from the goals of Israel's chief military and economic benefactor, US President Joe Biden.

The Israeli leader has unabashedly ignored Biden's direct calls for a long-term solution to the entrenched Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the creation of a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank.

The difference is stark: While Biden is already focusing on long-term issues of peace, Netanyahu has primarily laid out proposals to plug short-term security holes that he believes provided the opportunity for Hamas to launch its October 7 attack on Israel.

His stand is seemingly popular with the Israeli public, which is still angry and traumatized by the Hamas raid into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 Israeli civilians, including women and children. Reports of how Hamas weaponized sexual violence during the October 7 assault have fueled the thirst for revenge.

Meanwhile, local health authorities say more than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war, most of them civilians hit by Israeli bombing. Half of Gaza's roughly 2.2 million people are at risk of starvation due to Israeli restrictions on aid delivery and the lack of security for aid workers within the territory, the United Nations says.

The aftermath of an Israel bombing of a refugee camp in Gaza. Image: Facebook Screengrab

Netanyahu has laid out elements of his own vision of the future, in bits and pieces, sometimes publicly, sometimes privately, to his Western allies.

His first priority, beyond killing Hamas operatives and leaders, is to establish buffer zones inside Gaza along its northern, eastern and southern borders to prevent repeat raids into Israeli territory.