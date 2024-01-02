Deepening Interconnection To Build Industry Ecology

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The 5th China Egg Industry Conference, hosted by Dan Yan Guan Tian new media platform and co-sponsored by China Farmers Daily concluded successfully in Xiamen, southeast Fujian Province. the event, attended by over 1,500 participants from research, production, circulation, and other related fields representing 100 enterprises, focused on the theme of "exchanges and sharing, win-win cooperation, and industry coexistence."

The conference featured keynote speeches by leading experts and sub-forums on topics such as large-scale layer farms, branding, intelligence farming, and cage-free egg production, as well as gave awards to senior industry leaders and young talents. Additionally, numerous companies took the opportunity to promote and display new technologies, new products, and corporate images.

The forums at the conference directly addressed the most concerning issues in the layer industry, including macro economy, state policies, breeding, production management, marketing, and finance.

Innovative technology was a focal point, showcasing advancements in automatic control of feeding, drinking water, egg collection, and manure disposal. Environmental controls, such as temperature, humidity, and harmful gases, were also automatically detected and regulated. The conference highlighted the growing importance of researching the behavioral characteristics of laying hens and the application of big data in environment and equipment information as key areas for industrial improvement.

The conference's sub-forum delved into discussions on the selection and efficient use of drinking water equipment, air treatment equipment, intelligent control equipment, and egg grading equipment for laying hens. Participants explored ways to improve farm management via innovative and scientific production efficiency.

The significance of branding to upgrade the egg industry was emphasized during the conference. Research results revealed that over 90% of domestic egg farms currently lack their own brands, with high-end brand eggs representing only 0.5% of the total market. However, the medium to high-end egg brands have experienced a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 57%, indicating substantial growth potential for China's egg brands.

Over the years, the China Egg Industry Conference has become the most influential industry event, serving more than 400 exhibitors at home and abroad. Nearly 4,000 professional representatives have participated, and the conference has been streamed to nearly 1 million viewers.

ABOUT BEIJING EGG INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2014, the Beijing Egg Association is a state-affiliated organization with corporate members across the egg production ecosystem in China, including egg producers, breeders, traders, pharma, and machinery suppliers.