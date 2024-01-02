Thousands Of Tourists Travel From Azerbaijan To Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Istanbul Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism
distributed information that 27 thousand 113 tourists from
Azerbaijan visited Istanbul, Turkey, in November last year, Azernews reports.
In November, the city of Istanbul was visited by 1 million 288
thousand tourists, which is 4% less than last year. During the
reporting period, the most tourists from Russia (135 thousand 696
people) came to Istanbul. After them, the list continued with
tourists from Germany (89 thousand 810), Iran (88 thousand 727) and
the United States (61 thousand 566).
96.7% of the tourists who visited Istanbul in November, or 1
million 245 people, arrived by air and 43 thousand by sea.
In January-November 2023, the number of foreign tourists who
came to Istanbul increased by 9% to 16 million 051 thousand
people.
