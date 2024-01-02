               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thousands Of Tourists Travel From Azerbaijan To Istanbul


1/2/2024 1:10:14 AM

Istanbul Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism distributed information that 27 thousand 113 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Istanbul, Turkey, in November last year, Azernews reports.

In November, the city of Istanbul was visited by 1 million 288 thousand tourists, which is 4% less than last year. During the reporting period, the most tourists from Russia (135 thousand 696 people) came to Istanbul. After them, the list continued with tourists from Germany (89 thousand 810), Iran (88 thousand 727) and the United States (61 thousand 566).

96.7% of the tourists who visited Istanbul in November, or 1 million 245 people, arrived by air and 43 thousand by sea.

In January-November 2023, the number of foreign tourists who came to Istanbul increased by 9% to 16 million 051 thousand people.

