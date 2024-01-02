War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Strikes 13 Enemy Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has launched strikes on 13 Russian personnel clusters.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Sixty-four combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Russian troops launched one missile strike and 113 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 84 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil and industrial infrastructure.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Sumy region's Korenek; Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Cherneshchyna; Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Spirne, Terny, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Staromaiorske and Velyka Novosilka; Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka.

Russian artillery strikes affected about 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding back Russian invaders who continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Four Russian attacks were repelled near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 19 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka and Shakhtarske directions, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite the significant losses, the enemy continues attempts to knock Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Over the past day, Russians have launched 19 unsuccessful assaults. At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, six artillery systems, three air defense systems, and one command post.