President Sees Mobilisation Of All Efforts As The Only Way To Protect Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mobilisation of all efforts is the only way to protect Ukraine and de-occupy its territories.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with The Economist , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Mobilisation is not just a matter of soldiers going to the front. It is about all of us. It is the mobilisation of all efforts. This is the only way to protect our state and de-occupy our land,” Zelensky said.

In his words, the“mobilisation of Ukrainian society and of the world” at the beginning of the war is not present today, and“that needs to change.”

According to the Head of State, Ukrainians have switched to domestic politics.

“If we continue to focus on domestic politics, we need to call elections. Change the law, the constitution. But forget about counter-offensive actions and de-occupation,” Zelensky warned.

The Head of State mentioned that the most important profession a Ukrainian can do at the moment is to be in Ukraine.

“...And for our Western partners, it is to be with Ukraine...If you don't have the strength, then either get out or step aside. We will not retreat,” Zelensky emphasized.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine