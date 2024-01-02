Uzbekistan Reveals Inflation Rate In December 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Uzbekistan
recorded an inflation rate of 1.2 percent in December 2023,
Trend reports.
The data of the Statistical Agency of Uzbekistan shows that the
composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) amounted to 8.8 percent in
annual terms.
Annual inflation also reached 8.8 percent in November, which is
the lowest in recent years.
Average monthly CPI growth reached 0.7 percent from January
through December 2023. This is 0.2 points less year-on-year.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan decided in October to postpone
the achievement of the permanent inflation target of 5 percent from
2024 to the second half of 2025. Achievement of the long-term
inflation target of 5 percent was scheduled for 2023, then the
deadline was postponed to the end of 2024.
