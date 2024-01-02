               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Reveals Inflation Rate In December 2023


1/2/2024 1:09:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Uzbekistan recorded an inflation rate of 1.2 percent in December 2023, Trend reports.

The data of the Statistical Agency of Uzbekistan shows that the composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) amounted to 8.8 percent in annual terms.

Annual inflation also reached 8.8 percent in November, which is the lowest in recent years.

Average monthly CPI growth reached 0.7 percent from January through December 2023. This is 0.2 points less year-on-year.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan decided in October to postpone the achievement of the permanent inflation target of 5 percent from 2024 to the second half of 2025. Achievement of the long-term inflation target of 5 percent was scheduled for 2023, then the deadline was postponed to the end of 2024.

,

MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107675208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search