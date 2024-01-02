Sandeep Marwah Commends Innovative Approach To Book Writing In The Rerelease Of 'English Hinglish'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a celebration of literary innovation, Marwah Studios and AAFT University Chancellor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, presided over the re-release of the book 'English Hinglish' authored by Ritu Soni Bhagat. The event was further enriched by a stimulating panel discussion on modern approaches to book writing.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, known for his multifaceted contributions to the realms of media, entertainment, and education, highlighted the profound impact books have on enriching lives and homes. "Books are not just possessions; they are repositories of knowledge that add value to our homes and inspire a thirst for learning, especially in our younger generation. They are the soul of any home,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Marwah.
He continued to applaud the work of Ritu Soni Bhagat, recognizing ï¿1⁄2English Hinglishï¿1⁄2 as a collectorï¿1⁄2s item that goes beyond conventional boundaries. Dr. Marwah appreciated the bookï¿1⁄2s unique perspective on idioms and phrases, making it a valuable resource for learners seeking a quick grasp of these linguistic elements.
The event drew a diverse audience from various walks of life, emphasizing the universal appeal of literature and language. Ritu Soni Bhagatï¿1⁄2s book not only serves as an educational tool but also captures the essence of Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s contributions to the media and entertainment industry. A dedicated chapter in the book explores the use of idioms and phrases in these dynamic fields.
The panel discussion that followed the book release delved into the evolving landscape of book writing, exploring new approaches that resonate with contemporary readers. The exchange of ideas and perspectives highlighted the dynamic nature of literature and its ability to reflect the pulse of society.
ï¿1⁄2English Hinglishï¿1⁄2 is not just a linguistic journey but a testament to the fusion of tradition and modernity in the realm of literature. Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his optimism about the bookï¿1⁄2s potential to inspire and educate readers, fostering a deeper appreciation for language and cultural nuances.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
MENAFN02012024003198003206ID1107675207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.