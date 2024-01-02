(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA)

1939 -- Legislative council delivered to the Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a draft legislation concerning the rule of law on all Kuwaiti lands, the naming of Kuwait City as the country's capital and the flag of Kuwait, specified as a red-colored fabric with the word "Kuwait" written in the middle.

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah eulogized in a speech the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, vowing to continue on his footsteps to seek the welfare and develop of Kuwait and its people.

1991 -- Iraqi invaders prevented the distribution of provisions and foodstuff to Kuwaitis to force them to accept the Iraqi nationality. Members of the resistance took heed and distributed rations to Kuwaitis nationwide.

1994 -- Kuwait's seatbelt law came into effect.

2000 -- Kuwait Stock Exchange decided to allow brokerage companies to invest no more than half of its capital and reserve in shares of long-term investment companies list in the market.

2003 -- New passports showing civil identity card numbers were issued.

2005 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Oman signed a KD-15-million loan to help develop the Salalah se port.

2008 -- Sheikh Salam Al-Sabah International Squash Complex was inaugurated in South Surra.

2012 -- Minister of Communication signed an accord spanning for 15 years with Saudi Mobily Telecom Company in an effort to reduce internet costs in the country.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti visually impaired "blind association" won a secretariat position in the Arab federation during elections held in Qatar.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Jordan signed an agreement to fund a technical research on the economic value of oil shale.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Sudan signed a KD-25-million (around USD 85 million) agreement to fund power projects in three Sudanese eastern states.

2016 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced it had reached three million barrel per day in actual production.

2017 -- Kuwait Airways received a Boeing 777-300ER dubbing the aircraft as "Um Al-Maradem". Its part of a 10 aircraft purchasing deal within the airways five-year plan.

2018 - Kuwait provided a new batch of electric generators to support the health sector in Yemen. (end) gta