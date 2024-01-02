(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enhancing Ties: Dubai Customs and Qatari Consulate Collaborate for Trade and Innovation



Dubai – 01 January 2024: H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, warmly received the newly appointed Consul General of the State of Qatar in Dubai, H.E. Sa'eed bin Ali Al-Hajri, in his office.

During the meeting, Musabah reiterated Dubai Customs' dedication to fostering collaboration with diplomatic entities, business councils, and Gulf-based companies in Dubai. He emphasized the significance of Dubai Customs' commitment to providing a state-of-the-art customs experience by implementing intelligent services across all aspects of customs operations. The discussions served to reaffirm the cordial relations between the UAE and Qatar, with a primary focus on strengthening trade connections and streamlining travel processes to boost the economies of both nations.

Acknowledging Qatar's pivotal role in hosting Expo Doha 2023, the inaugural international horticultural exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, the Director General of Dubai Customs commended the initiative's focus on exploring and implementing innovative solutions to combat desertification.

In response, Sa'eed bin Ali Al-Hajri expressed appreciation for the productive meeting, highlighting its alignment with the continuous growth in tourism rates and the increasing number of travelers between the UAE and Qatar. He also praised the robust relations between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing their positive impact on various economic and social aspects.