Moph Takes Part In WHO Regional Food Safety Meeting

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the regional meeting to prepare a road map for implementing the Global Strategy for Food Safety (2023/2030) in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which was organized by the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Cairo.

Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Wassan Abdullah Al Baker represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

The meeting addressed a number of topics, most notably highlighting the challenges resulting from changes taking place in the field of food safety, including climate change and antimicrobial resistance and the important role of stakeholder engagement.

The meeting also discussed the programs and ideas of the participating countries to activate the strategy, so that it suits the context of each country and its specific requirements, and to enhance the role of food safety as an essential element of trade at the local, regional and global levels.

During the meeting, the experience of the food safety system in the State of Qatar in ensuring that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a tournament free of food accidents was reviewed, along with the lessons learned from this experience, so that it could serve as an inspiration for other countries.