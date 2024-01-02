(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Guanacaste Airport Receives New Delta Airlines Route From Los Angeles ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search World News Updated: December 29, 2023 Guanacaste Airport Receives New Delta Airlines Route From Los Angeles
Delta also increased its operations from Atlanta and Minneapolis
By TCRN STAFF December 29, 202390 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development Health TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Learn About the Three Most Common Gastrointestinal Diseases during Christmas and their Main Symptoms Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
Guanacaste Aeropuerto , a member of the VINCI Airports network, received this morning the new Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles (LAX-LIR). The aircraft is a B737-900 and arrived in Guanacaste at 6:20 a.m. with 178 passengers on board.
This increase in frequencies will provide a greater connectivity offer for passengers visiting Guanacaste from Los Angeles, as well as for passengers from other cities on the west coast of the United States, who use LAX airport as their connecting airport. Other routes
Complementary to the opening of the route from Los Angeles, Delta also increased the frequency of flights from Minneapolis (MSP) to four times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) and from Atlanta, there are now two daily operations. According to 2023 statistics, Los Angeles is positioned in the top 5 of markets that send tourists to Guanacaste Airport. Very pleased
“We are very pleased with the historic results achieved in 2023. We continue to work with good route development practices within VINCI Airports and we see the consolidation of the destination on the West Coast of the United States. As a result, the dynamization of the market, the increase in frequencies to Guanacaste Airport and the economic development of the region are reflected. We offer an increase in the connection of this destination directly with the main markets in the United States and beyond” mentioned César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.
-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche
MENAFN02012024000216011060ID1107675194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.