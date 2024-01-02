(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Learn About the Three Most Common Gastrointestinal Diseases during Christmas and their Main Symptoms ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Learn About the Three Most Common Gastrointestinal Diseases during Christmas and their Main Symptoms

December 29, 2023

Home remedies without medical supervision can mask symptoms, delay diagnoses and aggravate gastrointestinal conditions

During the holiday season, it is common to enjoy gatherings and activities that often include a variety of foods and drinks . However, it is crucial to be aware of how food choices can affect gastrointestinal health.

Dr. Marlon Rojas, Equilibrium gastroenterologist, explains the three gastrointestinal diseases that tend to manifest more frequently during this Christmas season: gastroesophageal reflux, gastritis and colitis .

Gastroesophageal reflux refers to the abnormal passage of stomach contents into the esophagus. Dr. Rojas highlights the importance of differentiating between occasional reflux, which is common in most people during the day, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, which causes symptoms and complications. Among the most common symptoms of reflux are heartburn, regurgitation (involuntary passage of food from the stomach to the mouth), cough, asthma and chest pain.

On the other hand, gastritis, characterized by inflammation of the stomach, manifests itself with burning pain, especially after prolonged periods of fasting. Among the common symptoms of this disease are abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting on some occasions.

Irritable bowel syndrome, commonly known as colitis, is associated with abdominal pain, changes in how often you go to the bathroom, and change in stool consistency.

Regarding the warning signs of these diseases that should make us seek professional help urgently, they are: difficulty swallowing, weight loss, bleeding in the stool,abrupt changes in defecation pattern, persistent vomiting and sensation of a mass in the abdomen.

Moderate alcohol and caffeine consumption.

Avoid fatty, acidic foods and spicy condiments.

Do not go to bed with a full stomach to prevent nocturnal reflux.

Maintain a balanced diet and avoid gas-producing foods.

Gastrointestinal diseases can have diverse causes, and self-medication or the application of home remedies without medical supervision can mask symptoms, delay diagnosis and aggravate the condition.

“You have to be very careful with this, we know that certain remedies are very effective in relieving some discomforts, but in general we always say that it is better to consult with the doctor before resorting to homemade foods, especially if we do not know them and if we do not know“What may be the response we may have in our particular case,” indicated the gastroenterologist.

According to data collected by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) in a survey carried out in the first half of 2022 and 2023, an increase in mortality from gastroenteritis and colitis of unspecified origin is observed.

In the first half of 2022, 0.11% (16 people) lost their lives for these reasons, while, in the same period of 2023, the figure rose to 0.14% (20 people). This increase underscores the importance of awareness and prevention in the management of gastrointestinal diseases.

During these festivities, where celebrations usually go hand in hand with abundant food and drinks, the specialist highlights the importance of having a commitment to a healthy lifestyle and prompt medical intervention to fully enjoy the festivities with well-being and peace of mind.

SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche