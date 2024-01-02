(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Local News Updated: December 29, 2023 Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development
Protecting a surf sanctuary from uncontrolled development
By TCRN STAFF December 29, 2023190 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Learn About the Three Most Common Gastrointestinal Diseases during Christmas and their Main Symptoms Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles World News TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Guanacaste Airport Receives New Delta Airlines Route From Los Angeles TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
The surfing community in Costa Rica will unite in a determined effort to protect access to the waves at Jacó's Playa Hermosa , a global surf sanctuary and elite training center for national surfers. For this reason, on December 24, a peaceful demonstration will be held to prevent the privatization of the beach, in view of the construction of a large real estate development, which could limit surfers' access to the beach, which would lead to the privatization of this crucial point.
One of the main demands of the surfing community is that despite having completely paved the road to the real estate project, the access from this point to the mouth of the Tulín River has been left completely abandoned.
The surfing community submits a formal request to the municipality to repair and improve this ballast section, thus facilitating access to the waves, essential for the development of the sport at a national level. Continuing to have public access as a right to the beach
“Our concern is based on continuing to have public access as a right to our beach, to continue caring for it and enjoying it. We understand that development is part of the future and we want to generate a balance between nature, humans and their needs. We are very concerned about the lack of correct presence of our municipality, which fails or gives in to developers who are not properly controlled by simple laws. existing. We are concerned that at the government level, procedures such as establishing wetland limits will be delayed, so that a regulatory plan can be generated,” said Roberto Vargas, surfer and spokesperson. Surfing as a key driver of tourism and economic growth in the region
It is important to highlight that surfing is a key driver of tourism and economic growth in the region, with Jacó being the epicenter. In addition to road improvements, they also have plans to carry out reforestation days in the coastal area.
This initiative not only seeks to recover the arborization of the area, but also to restore a natural balance, counteracting the impact of old livestock activities in the area.
Studies have shown that the presence of trees on the coast can contribute to temperature balance, especially in sea turtle nesting areas, which would benefit the recovery of the populations of these iconic animals.
-p
- Advertisement - SourceWalter Herrera ViaWilmer Useche
MENAFN02012024000216011060ID1107675192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.