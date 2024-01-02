(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: December 29, 2023 Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development

Protecting a surf sanctuary from uncontrolled development

December 29, 2023
Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development

The surfing community in Costa Rica will unite in a determined effort to protect access to the waves at Jacó's Playa Hermosa , a global surf sanctuary and elite training center for national surfers. For this reason, on December 24, a peaceful demonstration will be held to prevent the privatization of the beach, in view of the construction of a large real estate development, which could limit surfers' access to the beach, which would lead to the privatization of this crucial point.

One of the main demands of the surfing community is that despite having completely paved the road to the real estate project, the access from this point to the mouth of the Tulín River has been left completely abandoned.

The surfing community submits a formal request to the municipality to repair and improve this ballast section, thus facilitating access to the waves, essential for the development of the sport at a national level.

“Our concern is based on continuing to have public access as a right to our beach, to continue caring for it and enjoying it. We understand that development is part of the future and we want to generate a balance between nature, humans and their needs. We are very concerned about the lack of correct presence of our municipality, which fails or gives in to developers who are not properly controlled by simple laws. existing. We are concerned that at the government level, procedures such as establishing wetland limits will be delayed, so that a regulatory plan can be generated,” said Roberto Vargas, surfer and spokesperson.

It is important to highlight that surfing is a key driver of tourism and economic growth in the region, with Jacó being the epicenter. In addition to road improvements, they also have plans to carry out reforestation days in the coastal area.

This initiative not only seeks to recover the arborization of the area, but also to restore a natural balance, counteracting the impact of old livestock activities in the area.

Studies have shown that the presence of trees on the coast can contribute to temperature balance, especially in sea turtle nesting areas, which would benefit the recovery of the populations of these iconic animals.

Source Walter Herrera Via Wilmer Useche