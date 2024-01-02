(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rican College of Physicians Urges the Population to Avoid Excesses during Holiday Season ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas Health 10 Tips to Maintain Healthy Eating Habits during the Christmas Season

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Health Updated: December 29, 2023 Costa Rican College of Physicians Urges the Population to Avoid Excesses during Holiday Season

Time for rejoice but moderation

By TCRN STAFF December 30, 202320 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Canadian Mining Company Wants to Contribute to the Closure Plan of its Disabled Mine in Panama Health TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Metropolitan Hospital Launches Revolutionary Service Against Cancer In Costa Rica Local News TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023In 2024, Tourist Visits To Costa Rica Will Be The Highest In History TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Enjoying special moments with our loved ones should be one of the main watchwords at this time of year. To achieve this, it is not necessary to fall into excesses. Due to this, the College of Physicians and Surgeons recommends that the population avoid excessive consumption of foods and drinks with alcoholic conten . At Christmas and the end of the year, social activities, both family and work, are very frequent, in which eating habits are generally neglected.

“As it is the holiday season, we tend to relax in many aspects and, with this, we give way to a heavier diet. We can enjoy delicious foods, but we must try not to open the door to excess, since it can cause repercussions to our health and present problems such as indigestion and gastriti , among other discomforts, due to consuming large quantities, or foods that are not They are those that regularly form part of our diet,” explained Dr. Catalina Saint-HilaireArce, member of the Governing Board of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

It also recommends stopping excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, which in addition to having negative effects on health, also reduces people's abilities and thus increases the risk of unfortunate events, such as road accidents authorities of the College of Physicians point out the tendency to put aside physical activity due to the time invested in social activities.

“Many of the parties we attend are held at night or on weekends, which end up extending until late at night, reducing sleep time, which displaces the time dedicated to exercising,” said Dr. Saint-HilaireArce.

Sleep cycle

They precisely recommend paying attention to and respecting the sleep cycle, since altering it can even influence the production of certain hormones that are generated while the person rests, the College insists that those who are undergoing medical treatments must follow them and respect the usual schedules established by the treating doctor.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche