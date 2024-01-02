(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



December 29, 2023
International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles

“Crocodiles on the hunt” he titled the images and explained that they were captured from a bridge in Costa Rica

By TCRN STAFF
December 29, 2023

The American photographer, Chris Henry, showed on his social networks some surprising images of the crocodiles of the Tárcoles River in Costa Rica.“Crocodiles on the hunt” he titled the images and explained that they were captured from a bridge in Costa Rica.

Chris Henry is a photographer from Philadelphia, United States who has a reputation for delivering authentic scenes with an emphasis on storytelling. Its catalog features images of various countries and adventure themes.

He began his career in the creative industry as a graphic designer, which allowed him to develop the ability to manipulate images, fonts and spaces to create striking compositions.



In addition to his work in Philadelphia, he also works as a traveling photographer, capturing some of the most diverse and unique landscapes in the world.“From Argentina to Alaska, from Norway to South Africa and beyond, the entire world stage has become his studio,” his biography says. The photographer has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Source: TCRN Staff
Via: Wilmer Useche