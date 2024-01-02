Groom Sent To Prison For Demanding Dowry In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 2 (IANS) A groom was arrested and sent to prison for demanding dowry in Belagavi district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khanapur town and the man was sent to the Hindalga Prison. The jailed bridegroom was identified as Sachin Patil.

According to police, it was agreed upon by the family of the bride to give 50 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh cash for the bridegroom. The marriage was arranged at the Lokamanya Choultry. However, as the marriage date came closer, the family of the groom demanded 100 grams of gold and Rs 10 lakh cash.

When the family of the bride refused to meet their fresh demand, accused Sachin Patil refused the marriage.

The family of the bride, which had made all the arrangements of the marriage, lodged a complaint against the bridegroom with the Khanapura police.

The police arrested the bridegroom and sent him to prison.

--IANS

mka/dpb