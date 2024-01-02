Polestar Pictures Announces Worldwide Talent Search

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polestar announces a worldwide talent search to fill 6 roles in its upcoming Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf, the first film in its new trilogy.

- John Reign, DirectorSHARPSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Polestar Pictures , an innovator in the filmmaking industry, and John Reign , an award-winning producer and director in the vampire/horror genre, are excited to announce a worldwide talent search for its upcoming film, "Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf." The film, set to begin production in the spring of 2024, seeks talented actors to fill six support roles in this highly-anticipated project.According to acclaimed writer and director John Reign, "Film locations from the US to Ireland have been secured for use in the film. In this trilogy's first film, the setting takes place in a tiny rural town in Sharon, Pennsylvania." More on that point can be learned at the company's Indiegogo prelaunch page at .The production company has released a concept reel showcasing the tone and style of the film here: ; and is directing potential candidates to their audition page at as one way to secure a role. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring actors to showcase their skills and potentially land a role in a major motion picture.In addition to the audition page, Polestar Pictures is also offering a chance for actors to win a role in the film by signing up at . This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for actors to not only audition for a major film but also have the chance to secure a role through the Indiegogo campaign.For more information on how to participate in the "Get Discovered" Acting Contest, as well as win your choice of a part in the Vampire Penance Movie or the free Family Adventure raffle that will allow families to watch the filmmaking process on the set, visit Polestar Pictures' prelaunch page at .Actors wishing to download audition scripts are directed to . The deadline for submission is January 30, 2024, at midnight Pacific Time. To view the concept reel, go to .The company said that when it formally launches its Indiegogo campaign in February, it will also offer romantic weekend getaways for couples on set, additional family adventures that will allow them behind the scene access, and even corporate team builders, which will allow companies to participate in the collaboration it takes to make a major motion picture come together. From make-up and wardrobe to special and practical effects and camera work, companies can even film their version of the scene in a special break-out filming session.About The Vampire Penance TrilogyVampire Penance Concept Reel:"Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf" opens with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and jumps to 1985 Sharon, PA, USA.A 10-year-old girl wakes to a nightmare, her room invaded by unseen forces. Meanwhile, Killian, a Scottish vampire hunter, searches for vampire havens. He meets Ivory, a captivating vampire, in a bar that soon turns into a vampire slaughterhouse.Killian's confrontation leads to the bar's destruction. Under Nile, an ancient vampire's descendant, the surviving vampires plot human dominion.Tormented by his past, John Wolf meets Ivory, entering a world where reality and the supernatural merge, uncovering dark secrets.Talent Notes: This is for "Copy, Credit, Meals, Lodging." There will also be a "set-aside" from the film's proceeds for cast and crew.The final actor selection will be based on community voting. Individuals and children submitting must sign consent forms in the audition package.About Polestar PicturesPolestar Pictures stands at the forefront of cinematic innovation, blending compelling storytelling with immersive audience experiences. With a commitment to excellence and led by award-winning film director John Reign and industry veterans like Joe DiDonato, Mark Weis, and consultant Joe Sabatino, Polestar Pictures is dedicated to creating not just films but cultural phenomena. The upcoming vampire trilogy is a testament to their vision and creativity, promising to be a landmark series in the genre. For more information, visit .

