HERED Sets New Standards in Manufacturing Excellence and Safety in the High-Altitude Work Platforms Industry

LIAOCHENG CITY, SHANDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HERED , a leader in the mobile elevating work platform industry, is reshaping norms and driving innovation in the creation of high-altitude operation platforms. Officially known as Hered (Shandong) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., HERED takes immense pride in crafting an extensive range of cutting-edge equipment, catering to diverse industrial needs with a comprehensive array of premium aerial work platforms.During the grand opening of the APEX SHOW 2023 held in Maastricht, the Netherlands from June 6-8, 2023, HERED showcased its state-of-the-art domestic aerial work platform solutions. The event witnessed the debut of new products that captured the attention of industry professionals and customers. The HERED booth became a focal point, drawing numerous visitors and receiving unanimous recognition for its innovation and quality.HERED has previously made a significant impact at the 6th National Aerial Work Platform Leasing Conference held in Wuxi from September 6 to September 7, 2022. Presenting heavy-duty products, HERED's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities were on display, further reinforcing the company's commitment to pushing industry standards high.Situated in Liaocheng City, Shandong province, HERED stands tall as a prominent enterprise specializing in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of mobile elevating work platforms. The brand's unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence is reflected in significant investments totaling RMB 395 million, contributing substantially to its infrastructure and expansion.Envisioning the second phase with an investment of RMB 240 million, HERED sets its sights on achieving ambitious milestones: an annual sales revenue of RMB 500 million, an RMB 60 million profit, and annual tax payments of RMB 30 million. This strategic expansion aims to fortify HERED's position as the premier manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms in North China.HERED's steadfast dedication to delivering superior aerial work platforms continues to reshape industry norms, positioning the brand as a pivotal influencer in the high-altitude operation platform industry. The company's emphasis on innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity reinforces customer trust, fostering a reputation built on reliability and innovation.For more information about HERED and its range of aerial work platforms, visit .

