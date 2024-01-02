Survivors Of Supernova Rave Massacre Sue Israeli Security Forces Over Negligence

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 2 (IANS) In a first of its kind lawsuit, at least 42 surivivors of the October 7, 2023 Supernova rave massacre have sued Israeli security forces over their alleged negligence to prevent the Hamas from slaughtering civiliants at the music festival.

The lawsuit filed at the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday against the the Shin Bet security service, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Police and the Defence Ministry is seeking a claim for NIS 200 million ($56 million).

It has alleged multiple instances in which the security agencies failed in carrying out their duties.

“A single phone call by IDF officials to the commander responsible for the party to disperse it immediately in view of the expected danger would have saved lives and prevented the physical and mental injuries of hundreds of partygoers, including the plaintiffs,” the lawsuit said.

“The negligence and the gross oversight is beyond belief," it added.

Addressing reporters on Monday night, a representative for the 42 plaintiffs said: "This disaster could have been avoided at so many points in time, if these agencies had acted on time.”

The festival, near Kibbutz Re'im, was among several locations where Hamas-led terrorists rampaged on October 7, killing1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others.

According to the survivors, the massacre at the Supernova festival began at about 6.30 a.m. on October 7 and continued until around 12 noon.

